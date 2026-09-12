'We got what we deserved' - Xabi Alonso admits Chelsea must improve following Hull City setback

Xabi Alonso did not hold back in his post-match analysis after seeing his Chelsea side surrender their advantage at Stamford Bridge. It marked the second consecutive league game in which the Blues failed to hold onto a lead, having suffered a similar fate last weekend when Morgan Rogers' opener was overturned in a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal. The Spaniard expressed significant frustration with the lack of consistency shown by his players, suggesting that a brief period of dominance was nowhere near enough to secure three points in the Premier League.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, the former Bayer Leverkusen boss stated: 'We're disappointed with the result. We wanted to win. We have to be disappointed with some parts of the performance especially when we had the lead. We were too soft for the equaliser. We can do much better. Playing well for 15 to 20 minutes is not enough. You have to be on your top for 90 minutes. There are times we're not able to keep that momentum and intensity. We could have done more for sure because we had chances.'