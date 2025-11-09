Getty Images Sport
WSL legend Nikita Parris marks 200th league appearance with goal in London City Lionesses' impressive win against Tottenham
Parris scores on milestone appearance
London City Lionesses celebrated one of their finest results since joining the top flight, defeating Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in a lively WSL encounter at the Copper Jax Community Stadium. The Lionesses were relentless in attack and full of confidence throughout the match. Freya Godfrey opened the scoring early in the first half before Cathinka Tandberg equalised for Spurs from the penalty spot.
Parris restored the hosts’ advantage before the break with a precise finish following a well-timed assist from Godfrey. Tottenham hit back again through Eveliina Summanen after the restart, but a disastrous own goal from Amanda Nilden swung momentum firmly back in London City’s favour. Godfrey then completed her brace late on, sealing an impressive three points that move the Lionesses into the top half of the table.
It was a landmark day for Parris, who not only reached a historic personal milestone but also played a vital role in one of London City’s statement wins of the season. The 31-year-old’s goal — her third since joining the club in July — reaffirmed her value as both a match-winner and a leader for a team still finding its feet in the WSL. For Tottenham, however, the defeat marked another missed opportunity to build momentum after an inconsistent run of form.
- Source: London City Lionesses web
Parris' most recent adventure: London City Lionesses
Parris’s contribution was emblematic of her career-long ability to influence big matches when it matters most. Having joined London City Lionesses in the summer of 2025 after a successful stint with Brighton, the move was seen as both a coup for the club and a natural progression for one of the WSL’s most decorated players. The Lionesses’ management saw in Parris the perfect combination of experience, professionalism, and attacking flair to guide a young side through their debut top-flight campaign.
Her 200th league appearance serves as a testament to a career built on consistency and adaptability. From her early days at Everton to her prolific spell at City and later impact at United, Parris has consistently delivered at the highest level. With 71 WSL goals to her name, she remains among the league’s most prolific scorers and continues to set benchmarks for longevity and excellence.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Parris' WSL Legacy
Parris’s journey to this milestone encapsulates the evolution of the WSL itself. Since making her debut as a teenager with Everton in 2011, she has been central to the league’s transformation from a semi-professional competition into one of the strongest women’s leagues in the world. Her peak years came with City, where she won the WSL title in 2016, two FA Cups, and two League Cups — establishing herself as one of the most feared forwards in Europe.
Her 2018/19 season remains legendary: 19 goals in 19 games, earning her the Football Writers’ Association Women’s Footballer of the Year award and briefly making her the WSL’s all-time leading scorer. After a successful spell at Lyon, where she won the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Parris returned to England, featuring for Arsenal and United before helping Brighton secure a mid-table finish in 2024/25 and then joining newly promoted London City.
- Source: London City Lionesses web
London City Lionesses looking to rise up WSL table
For Parris and London City Lionesses, this victory could mark a turning point in their inaugural WSL campaign. The club’s rise to the top half of the table will boost their confidence levels ahead of a busy winter schedule that includes clashes with Aston Villa and Brighton on the horizon.
For London City, this win, and Parris’s milestone goal, will be remembered as a defining moment in a season of progress, and could very well help them reignite a fire under the squad to help them progress further up the WSL ladder.
Advertisement