Which WSL players are at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup and when will they return? Absences of Emily Fox, Ashley Lawrence, Geyse and more explained as Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd take title race hits

Stars representing the USWNT, Canada, Brazil and Colombia will be absent for Women's Super League clubs this weekend - and perhaps beyond

For most players in the women's game, the international break is over and they will now return to their clubs, except for those set to feature in the knockout rounds of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup. The tournament isn't an issue for several leagues, including the NWSL in the United States, which will not start for a few weeks yet, but it will impact many clubs who are coming to the business end of their seasons, especially in Europe.

Across the Atlantic, no league has more players at the Gold Cup than England's Women's Super League. With some huge cup games coming up as well as the resumption of the battles for the title and to avoid relegation, while each club will wish their players the best as they represent their countries, they'll also be eager to welcome them back when their time at the tournament does end.

So, who will not be returning to the WSL from the international break just yet? GOAL breaks down who is still involved in the Gold Cup, what games they will miss and when they could be back...