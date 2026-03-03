Getty Images Sport
Wrexham tipped to launch sensational Andy Robertson transfer swoop by ex-Liverpool star
A Hollywood target for the Red Dragons
Wrexham’s ambitious project under Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac has seen them linked with several high-profile names, but the latest suggestion is perhaps the most audacious yet. Former Liverpool and England full-back Johnson has tipped the North Welsh side to potentially move for Robertson, should the Scotsman ever look for a new challenge away from Merseyside.
The suggestion comes as Robertson enters the latter stages of a glittering career at Anfield, where he has won every major trophy available. While the left-back remains a vital part of the Liverpool setup for now, there is little sign of his contract being extended, and the "Hollywood" pull of Wrexham and their rapid ascent through the English football pyramid has made the Racecourse Ground an intriguing destination for veteran stars seeking a unique project.
Johnson believes that despite the drop in stature, the vision sold by the Wrexham owners could be enough to tempt a player of Robertson's calibre. Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, the ex-Liverpool and Chelsea defender said: "Naturally, if Andy Robertson were to leave to go to a promoted club, it's technically a step back, but there aren't many steps forward from Liverpool. However, in terms of a newly promoted side that has a plan, you could understand why they'd want him for sure."
The elite experience factor
For Wrexham, the acquisition of a player like Robertson would represent more than just a tactical upgrade; it would be a transformational shift in the club's dressing room culture. Having navigated the pressures of title races and European finals, the 31-year-old would provide the leadership necessary to help the Red Dragons consolidate their position in the higher tiers of English football.
The presence of a serial winner would be invaluable for the younger players at the club who are adjusting to the increased scrutiny and physical demands of professional football. Johnson emphasized that the psychological boost of having a decorated veteran could be the difference-maker for a club with Wrexham’s trajectory.
"Thinking about his experience, trophies, age, helping the youngsters around him, and giving the dressing room a boost, having a Champions League winner in the dressing room, especially when they might be in the Premier League for the first time in God knows how long. You can see how that would absolutely give them a lift.," Johnson added. This brand of leadership is exactly what the Wrexham hierarchy has sought in previous signings like Ben Foster and Steven Fletcher.
Scotland captain's future
The discussion regarding Robertson’s next move hinges largely on his personal motivations after nearly a decade of elite-level competition, especially with his contract at Anfield expiring this summer. Johnson admits that while the sporting project at a club like Wrexham or even Coventry City is enticing, the lure of a more relaxed lifestyle abroad might ultimately prove more appealing for the defender.
"Whether he has the desire for that kind of challenge is something we'd have to ask him," Johnson explained. "He might want to go and play in the sun somewhere for the last few years instead."
The former Reds defender suggested that the decision rests solely on whether Robertson still has the hunger for the "nitty-gritty" of a promotion battle or a survival scrap. While a move to a European league with a slower pace could extend his playing days, the unique narrative surrounding Wrexham offers a different kind of prestige that few clubs can match.
Ultimately, Johnson remains convinced that the interest from such clubs is entirely logical given what Robertson brings to the table. "Yes, you can see why a team like Coventry or Wrexham would want him," he concluded.
Business as usual at Anfield
For now, Robertson remains focused on his role with Liverpool as they continue their push for a Champions League spot. Their next Premier League match is a trip to Wolves. Meanwhile, Wrexham continue their promotion push as they look to move one step closer to their dream of playing in the Premier League. Phil Parkinson's side are currently preparing for their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Chelsea on Saturday, which comes three days before their next Championship game against Hull City.
