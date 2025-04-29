Ryan Reynolds Ed SheeranGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: 'We'll f*ck you up' - Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds shares hilarious Ed Sheeran Championship promotion message as Hollywood star admits it's 'hard to avoid starting work on next season'

WrexhamChampionshipLincoln City vs WrexhamLincoln CityLeague One

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds shared a hilarious Championship promotion message from Ed Sheeran while hailing the club's incredible journey.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Reynolds shared message from Ed Sheeran
  • Thanked Wrexham for a memorable journey
  • Wrexham secured promotion to Championship
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match