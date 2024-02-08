New signing for Wrexham! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney dip into their pockets as ex-Liverpool & West Ham ace Brooke Cairns joins women’s side

Soham Mukherjee
Brooke Cairns West Ham WrexhamGetty Images
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney splashed the cash to sign former Liverpool and West Ham ace Brooke Cairns for Wrexham Women.

  • Cairns signed by Wrexham Women
  • Midfielder has represented England at youth level
  • Has plied trade with Liverpool, Everton and West Ham

