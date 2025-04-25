No pressure, Wrexham! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side could miss out on up to £12 million if Red Dragons fail to win automatic promotion with two games of League One season remaining
Wrexham have been warned that they could miss out on up to £12 million ($16m) if they fail to win automatic promotion to the Championship.
- Wrexham in second in League One
- Sit two points ahead of Wycombe in third
- Two games of the season remaining