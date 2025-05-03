Ryan Longman Wrexham 2025Getty Images
Peter McVitie

Wrexham end on a high! Red Dragons overcome promotion hangover to finish League One season with a win as Elliot Lee and Ryan Longman shine & Paul Mullin is left out yet again

WrexhamLincoln City vs WrexhamLincoln CityLeague One

Wrexham ended the season with a 10-game winning streak as the Red Dragons beat Lincoln City 2-0 in the last League One game of the 2024-25 campaign.

  • Wrexham end season with 2-0 win
  • Struggled in first half vs Lincoln
  • Lee & Longman make the difference
