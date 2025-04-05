'You've got to respect his honesty' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson reveals referee apology after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side held to costly draw
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson revealed that the referee served an apology for a controversial penalty that saw them draw against Cambridge United.
- Wrexham shared the spoils with Cambridge
- A penalty decision saw the hosts take the lead
- Referee Parsons admitted his mistake after the match