Wrexham send Paul Mullin back-up out on loan to Accrington Stanley as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney trim squad on deadline day

Aditya Gokhale
Jake Bickerstaff Wrexham 2023-24Getty
WrexhamJake BickerstaffAccrington StanleyLeague TwoTransfers

Wrexham have confirmed that Jake Bickerstaff has joined Accrington Stanley on loan for the rest of the season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bickerstaff joins Accrington Stanley
  • Part of a clearout at the club
  • Will not be allowed to play against Red Dragons

Editors' Picks