Wrexham move back into Championship playoff spots with hard-fought win over Oxford to keep Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac's Premier League dream 'alive'

Parkinson was full of praise for his squad after Wrexham reached the 70-point mark in their first season back in the second tier. He emphasized that the club's ultimate ambition under co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac remains within reach, noting that the spirit within the dressing room is at an all-time high as they chase the top flight.

"The [Premier League] dream is still alive and we feel we're in a good place," Parkinson said. "Nothing more we can do than win and we just concentrated on making right decisions from the bench and getting another three points. To get 70 points is a good statement in our first season in the Championship and now we want more. It was important we did our job, and we did that to a man."