Wrexham snubbed as League One Player of the Season nominees confirmed - but Phil Parkinson set to battle Birmingham's Chris Davies for top manager award
Phil Parkinson will battle Chris Davies for League One's top manager award but Wrexham were snubbed in the Player of the Season category.
- Season end nominees revealed by EFL
- Parkinson fighting for the Manager of the Year award
- Face stiff competition from Birmingham boss Davies