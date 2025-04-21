Are Wrexham going up?! James McClean & Ollie Rathbone overpower Blackpool as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side leapfrog Wycombe into second place in League One while promotion rivals capitulate at Charlton Wrexham J. McClean Wrexham vs Charlton Charlton League One O. Rathbone

Two goals in as many second-half minutes saw Wrexham leap back into the League One automatic promotion places after a vital 2-1 win at Blackpool.