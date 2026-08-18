Wrexham boss FUMES at referee after devastating 98th-minute Cardiff equaliser

Parkinson openly complained about the amount of added time played during his side's dramatic 1-1 Championship draw with Welsh rivals Cardiff City. The Red Dragons looked absolutely destined for a famous opening-day victory until the chaotic final moments of the match.

Parkinson insisted that no more than four minutes of stoppage time should have been allocated by referee Andrew Kitchen. Instead, a minimum of six minutes were shown on the board, leaving the frustrated Wrexham boss completely baffled on the touchline.

Following a late George Dobson foul on the edge of the penalty area, another two minutes passed before Rubin Colwill finally stepped up. The Cardiff substitute fired a ferocious free-kick over the Wrexham wall and past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to snatch a point.