'Wow, that really happened' - MLS Young Player of the Year Alex Freeman is living his dream - and the USMNT and Orlando City breakout star is already chasing the next one

Alex Freeman can acknowledge it: there have been plenty of occastions throughout the last seven months in which he's felt like a young player. His first MLS start in the spring? Scary as can be, especially knowing his parents happened to be in attendance.

His U.S. men's national team debut against a loaded Turkey squad? Butterflies before, during and after. His appearance with the MLS All-Stars? All he could do was look around and wonder what he did to belong on that field with those players.

The thing is, though, that despite his relative youth and inexperience, Freeman routinely proved that he did, in fact, belong. It's why those moments kept happening. And it's why, in a culmination of everything that has happened prior, he was recognized for them this week.

On Thursday, Freeman was named MLS Young Player of the Year, beating out Diego Luna and Obed Vargas for this year's award. The voting was largely one-sided, with Freeman winning the players, coaches and media blocks as well as, the overall vote.

American soccer had seen what they needed to see from the Orlando City fullback to determine that, this season, he was the young player to watch. That isn't lost on Freeman. Despite all he's accomplished this year, this all still feels surreal. He can remember the nerves that came with the big moments and now, reflecting on them alongside this award, it's easy to acknowledge just how much the last few months have changed him for the better.

"It's just been such a crazy seven months for me," Freeman told GOAL. "Obviously, in March, having my first start to now being able to win this award, it just shows the kind of year I've had. I'm grateful for winning this award, but also just to be able to continue playing. I feel like this award isn't going to stop me from trying to improve every day.

"But I think just looking at where I was in March to now in October, it's something that shows why it was such a memorable season for me."

Freeman is able to reflect, but he's also able to project forward, too, as he builds on his latest moment in the spotlight.