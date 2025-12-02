Getty Images Sport
'I wouldn't hold my breath' - Wrexham told Premier League promotion would be a 'fairytale' as ex-Swansea star praises Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac for club's 'innovative' rise
Wrexham eyeing promotion
The Welsh club have enjoyed a staggering rise from non-league to within one more promotion of the Premier League. Phil Parkinson's side, though, have found it difficult as they attempt to adapt to the increased competition in a league that regularly features massive clubs dropping out of the top-flight with immense parachute payments behind them. Thus far this season, they sit 10th, having won six, drawn eight, and lost four of their 18 games. Parkinson's troops are just three points behind Bristol City in sixth, the final play-off spot, and are seven behind second-placed Middlesbrough. Leaders Coventry City are almost out of sight, sitting 17 points clear of Wrexham.
Moore's warning
Moore is unsurprised that Wrexham have found the adaptation period difficult, and believes it would take a "fairytale" for them to win promotion and has praised the "innovation" of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac.
He told BetVictor Casino: “It would be really a fairytale if they managed to get promoted this season. But the Championship is so hard to get out of, so I wouldn't hold my breath. But in terms of them as a club, they're doing incredible things. From what I hear, they're quite innovative in terms of how they are getting money through the door as well, which obviously helps them grow.
“The boys look like they're enjoying playing for the club. I think sometimes that's always the biggest indicator of how well a club's run or how healthy it is. I think it's a good thing and I think we need more team like Wrexham. I wouldn't call them a disturber, but they're making noise and they're making a mark, so you can't knock it.
“It’s more the merrier in that sense, I think the clubs need to be more innovative of how they get fans to the games and put across their brand, especially in the lower leagues, it needs to be better. People say that football's getting boring so we need every bit of excitement that we can get, honestly. So I'm all for documentaries, I think you have just got to keep pushing a good product out on the pitch so the fans enjoy it.”
Wrexham's ambition
Regardless of their results this season, co-owners Reynolds and Mac have firmly set their sights on reaching the Premier League.
Mac has confirmed they are going to continue reaching for the pinnacle of the sport, whether they get there quickly, or gradually.
He said: "That's the way the pyramid is set up and why not us? Why should that be reserved for other towns, for other cities?
"It doesn't mean it's going to be easy and it doesn't mean that it's just going to happen quickly. It could take many, many years for it to happen. We're going to make a push to do it as quickly as possible, because we don't know any other way to do it, but we're going to do it the right way."
He added: "We're going to do it [reach the Premier League] in the same way that we've been doing it from day one, which is asking the town," McElhenney said. "I sort of jumped the gun early on and just assumed that that's what the people of the town wanted for their club, and that that wasn't necessarily the case.
"I had a lot of very long conversations with people that said, 'Well, we might not be ready for that. The town might not be ready for that and the club might not be ready for that.'
"We have to make sure that we're always checking in with the community to make sure that this is what they want. It was a crazy pipe dream four or five years ago where we got laughed at by the media and by the world, but I don't think anybody's laughing anymore."
What comes next?
Mac has accepted that Premier League promotion brings with it its own challenges, but he is not giving up.
He added: "We don't want to build something that's unsustainable. As glorious as it might be to be promoted to the Premier League, it would be equally as tragic to be relegated again, because that can very quickly create that spiral downwards.
"Is the ultimate goal the Premier League? Yes, of course. Is it winning the Premier League? Yes, of course. But that actually isn't the number one goal. The number one goal is building something for the next generation and leaving something behind that is sustainable for the rest of its existence."
