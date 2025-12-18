Getty/GOAL
'Worrying signs' - Eddie Howe reveals Tino Livramento injury blow with full-back a major doubt to face Chelsea
Livramento picks up injury in win over Fulham
Newcastle United booked their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham at St James’ Park, but the win came at a potential cost. Livramento was forced off late in the contest after appearing to injure his knee, receiving treatment on the pitch before being withdrawn in the 76th minute. The defender was later seen walking around with an ice pack strapped to his left knee, raising immediate concerns.
Livramento had been asked to fill in at left-back due to Newcastle’s growing injury list in defence, with Lewis Hall unavailable and several senior options already sidelined. His withdrawal further underlined how thin Eddie Howe’s resources are at the back, especially given the physical demands of a packed December schedule. The timing of the injury could hardly be worse for the Magpies, who found out earlier this week that Dan Burn had suffered a rib fracture and will be out for a few weeks.
Attention quickly turns to Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea, where Newcastle are set to face another tough test. With Livramento now a doubt and uncertainty surrounding the severity of the issue, Howe is once again faced with difficult decisions as he attempts to patch together a defensive unit amid an ongoing injury crisis.
Howe reveals 'worrying signs' regarding Livramento's injury
Speaking after the Fulham win, Eddie Howe did little to downplay his concern over Livramento’s condition. “It looks like a knee problem and Tino’s had issues with knee injuries before,” the Newcastle head coach explained. “So the fact he had to come off and he’s such an honest, dependable lad – that sends worrying signs, really, for his participation maybe in the Chelsea game. Let’s wait and see.”
Howe’s comments reflected both the immediate concern and the longer-term context surrounding Livramento’s fitness history. The defender spent more than a month sidelined earlier this season with ligament damage to the same knee, and previously endured a lengthy absence following an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in April 2022 while at Southampton.
Livramento a key player for Newcastle despite knee injuries
Livramento’s importance to Newcastle has grown steadily since his arrival, with the 23-year-old becoming one of Howe’s most trusted and versatile players. Naturally a right-back, he has frequently been deployed on the left or asked to adapt to different roles when injuries strike elsewhere in the squad. That flexibility has been invaluable during a season repeatedly disrupted by fitness setbacks.
The current campaign has already tested Livramento physically, with his earlier knee problem ruling him out for several weeks between October and November. His return was seen as a significant boost, helping to restore balance and energy to a defence that has struggled for continuity. Any repeat absence would therefore be a major blow, both tactically and psychologically.
Howe's side struggling with massive injury crisis
Beyond the immediate concern, the injury highlights a broader issue facing Newcastle as they juggle domestic and cup commitments. With Burn, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth all unavailable, Howe has been forced into creative solutions, including deploying midfielders in defensive roles. The strain on a small core of fit defenders has become increasingly apparent.
The Newcastle boss also addressed the wider injury picture, offering a more optimistic update on another defensive option. “Lewis (Hall), we’re more positive on. He couldn’t play today. He felt some tightness in his hamstring, but he has a chance for Chelsea,” Howe said. “We’ve got a number of injuries to the same position, which is never good.”
Livramento a doubt for the Chelsea clash at the least
All eyes will now be on Livramento’s recovery over the coming days as Newcastle assess whether he can be risked against Chelsea. The short turnaround between matches leaves limited time for rehabilitation, and Howe may be reluctant to gamble given the player’s history with knee injuries. A late decision appears inevitable.
Should Livramento be ruled out, Howe will again have to reshuffle his back line, potentially leaning on players out of position or those returning from minor issues. The Newcastle manager has already acknowledged the precarious nature of the situation, admitting he is running out of solutions as injuries continue to mount in the same areas.
