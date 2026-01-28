Getty/GOAL
World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk plays against Thomas Muller's Vancouver Whitecaps in professional match as MLS side humbled
Usyk swaps ring for pitch in Marbella victory
The crossover event that nobody expected took place on the sunny training pitches of Marbella, Spain, on Tuesday afternoon. Usyk, usually seen dominating opponents inside the squared circle, traded his canvas for grass as he made a high-profile cameo for Ukrainian Premier League side Polissya Zhytomyr. The match was a friendly encounter against Major League Soccer franchise Vancouver Whitecaps, who are currently undergoing their pre-season preparations in Europe.
The 39-year-old boxing titan started the match on the bench, watching his team-mates dismantle their North American opponents. With the scoreline sitting comfortably in Polissya's favour, the call came from the dugout. With 15 minutes remaining on the clock, Usyk replaced striker Mykola Hayduchik to rapturous applause from the small crowd in attendance.
Despite his size and reputation as one of the most feared punchers on the planet, Usyk looked comfortable in the No. 17 shirt. His introduction helped see out the game, with the Ukrainian side securing a convincing 2-0 victory. For the MLS side, it was a humbling experience, struggling to cope with the intensity of their European counterparts, though the headline story undoubtedly remained the presence of the undisputed king of the heavyweight division leading the line in the dying stages.
Boxing icon claims bragging rights over World Cup winner
The fixture was billed as a clash of titans due to the star power within the ranks. Vancouver Whitecaps boast their own sporting royalty in the form of Muller. The German World Cup winner and Bayern Munich legend, now plying his trade in MLS, was the marquee attraction for the Canadian side.
Before the whistle, the two sporting giants shared a moment in the tunnel, posing for pictures that were immediately shared across social media by the Whitecaps. The image of the heavyweight champion standing shoulder-to-shoulder with one of football's most decorated players set the tone for a unique afternoon.
However, fans hoping to see a physical confrontation between the two legends were left disappointed. Muller had already been substituted by the time Usyk made his entrance in the 75th minute, preventing a direct duel between the forward and the fighter. Nevertheless, it was Usyk who walked away with the bragging rights, his team’s clean sheet and two-goal margin ensuring that his latest foray into football ended with his hand raised in victory, figuratively speaking.
Heavyweight king returns to boyhood passion
This appearance was far from a mere publicity stunt for the undefeated fighter. Usyk has a genuine pedigree in the sport, having trained seriously as a footballer during his teenage years at the Tavriya Simferopol academy before eventually committing his future to boxing. His love for the game has never waned, and his relationship with FC Polissya Zhytomyr has blossomed over recent years.
The heavyweight champion signed an official "agreement on football cooperation" with the club previously, signalling his intent to support the team beyond just being a celebrity fan. This wasn't his first rodeo, either; in 2022, he made his debut for the club in a friendly during the Winter Cup, coming on as a substitute and even missing a glorious chance to score.
Unbeaten champion enjoying downtime away from the canvas
While he enjoys his footballing sabbatical, Usyk remains the man to beat in the world of boxing. The Ukrainian currently holds three versions of the world heavyweight title - the WBC, WBA and IBF belts - cementing his status as a generational great.
His appearance in Spain comes during a period of rest following his last title defence. In July of last year, the southpaw delivered yet another masterclass, stopping British heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois in the fifth round.
For now, he seems content to enjoy the camaraderie of a football dressing room. However, with the heavyweight division constantly moving, it surely won't be long before the boots are hung up once again and the gloves are laced tight for another defence of his crown. Until then, he can add a victory over Muller’s team to his illustrious record.
