World Cup 2026 draw: England to face Croatia, USMNT draw Australia while Brazil face tricky clash with Morocco and Erling Haaland's Norway face Kylian Mbappe's France
England into Group L
Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, drew his nation into Group B as the first pick, while Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum drew her nation into Group A. United States president Donald Trump then drew the United States National Team into Group D.
Brazil were the first non-host team drawn by Birmingham shareholder Tom Brady, and were drawn into Group C, while Germany were drawn into Group E, the Netherlands into Group F, Belgium into Group G, Spain into Group H, Argentina into Group J (because they cannot meet Spain in their pathway), France into Group I, Portugal into Group K and England, the final team out of the pot, into Group L.
Thomas Tuchel's side will subsequently be playing their first game in either Toronto or Dallas, their second in Toronto or Boston, and their third in New York or Philadelphia.
The draw in full
Shaquille O'Neal, the NBA legend, drew from Pot 2, before NFL star Aaron Judge drew from Pot 3, and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky drew from Pot 4.
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea Republic, Denmark / North Macedonia / Czechia / Republic of Ireland.
Group B: Canada, Qatar, Switzerland, Italy/ Northern Ireland / Wales / Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland.
Group D: USMNT, Paraguay, Australia, Turkiye / Romania / Slovakia / Kosovo.
Group E: Germany, Curacao, Cote D'Ivoire, Ecuador.
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, Ukraine / Sweden / Poland / Albania.
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand.
Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq / Bolivia / Suriname
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan.
Group K: Portugal, Congo DR / Jamaica / New Caledonia, Uzbekistan, Colombia.
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
More to follow...
