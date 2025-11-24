Official FIFA World Cup 2026 ball: Price, best deals & where to buy the adidas Trionda

With 2026 creeping ever closer, the buzz around the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada is already starting to build. And what better way to tap into that early excitement than with the tournament’s brand-new official match ball - the adidas Trionda.

Marking over 50 years of partnership with FIFA, adidas drops its 15th consecutive World Cup ball, and this one is a beauty. Trionda’s design bursts with red, green and blue - a vibrant nod to the three host nations - while its name blends Tri and Onda to echo the flowing “three waves” that unite the tournament.

A four-panel construction and triangular detailing stitch the identity of each country into every curve: a star for the USA, a maple leaf for Canada, and Mexico’s iconic eagle. Subtle embossing adds texture and grip, while golden accents give the ball that unmistakable World Cup shine.

If all that has you tempted to add Trionda to your collection, whether for kickabouts, display or gifting, you’re in the right place. Here’s how you can get your hands on the official adidas World Cup 2026 match ball.

