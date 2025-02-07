Vivianne Miedema Lauren James splitGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Women's Champions League draw: Chelsea and Man City to face off in all-English UWCL quarter-final - with Barcelona likely to await winner

Women's Champions LeagueChelsea FC WomenManchester City WomenBarcelonaWomen's footballArsenal WomenLyonReal Madrid FemeninoVfL WolfsburgBayern Munich

Chelsea will face Manchester City in an all-English Women's Champions League quarter-final, with Barcelona potentially awaiting the winner.

  • Man City to face Chelsea in Champions League quarter-finals
  • Winner could potentially take on Barcelona in semis
  • Arsenal draw Real Madrid; Lyon get Bayern Munich
