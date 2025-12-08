Woman jailed for blackmailing Son Heung-min with pregnancy claim after extorting LAFC star over £150,000 during Tottenham spell

Sky News report that a South Korean woman, who has been identified as Yang, has been accused of extorting 300m won (£152,000) from former Tottenham star Son in 2024 after sending him an ultrasound of a baby which she claimed was the footballer's and demanded money to stay silent. Yang later conspired with a man named Yong to try to extort more money from the South Korea international.

On Monday, the Seoul Central District Court said that Yang lied to Son, although she is yet to confirm whose child she was carrying. The lady in question denied the charges of extortion and attempted extortion, the court added. Yong, who confessed to his crime, has been sentenced to two years in prison, per the court.

In May 2025, Yonhap News Agency and The Korea Times reported that the woman in her 20s and the man in his 40s were being investigated by the South Korean police on charges of attempted extortion.