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Wolves shockingly SACK Rob Edwards just a few days after he secured two big-name signings for Championship promotion hopefuls
Edwards dismissed despite ambitious transfer activity
In a move that has caught many supporters by surprise, Wolves have parted ways with Edwards just as the club appeared to be building momentum for a promotion charge. The former Middlesbrough boss had only been in the job since last November, but the board decided a change was necessary following the club's failure to maintain their Premier League status.
The timing of the decision is particularly striking given that Wolves had already begun an aggressive recruitment drive for life in the second tier. The club recently announced the marquee signings of veteran full-back Trippier and Jimenez, with the latter returning for a second spell at Molineux to spearhead the attack. Despite these reinforcements, Edwards will not be the man to lead them into the new season.
A statement from Wolves on Thursday stated: "Following a comprehensive review at the conclusion of the season, the club has determined that a change in leadership is necessary as Wolves enters the next stage of its development.
"While the club recognises the significant challenges faced by Edwards and his staff during their tenure, and acknowledges the commitment and professionalism they demonstrated throughout, it ultimately concluded that a different sporting direction would provide the strongest platform for future success."
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A difficult tenure at Molineux comes to an end
Edwards' arrival in the West Midlands was initially seen as a move to stabilise a sinking ship after he replaced Vitor Pereira late last year. He inherited a side that was struggling significantly at the bottom of the table, and while there were flashes of improvement, he ultimately could not steer the team away from the drop zone. After a difficult run of results, Wolves were relegated in April, ending a sustained period of Premier League football.
The club are clearly looking for a fresh start to ensure their stay in the Championship is a brief one. While Edwards had signed a long-term contract, the pressure of a relegation campaign and the need for a tactical reset in a lower division prompted the hierarchy to pull the trigger before the start of pre-season training.
Wolves already have their replacement
With a vacancy now open in the dugout, Wolves have moved quickly to identify their primary target. Reports suggest that the club has pivoted back to the Portuguese market, a region that has served them well in the past. Negotiations with Gil Vicente manager Cesar Peixoto have progressed rapidly over the last 24 hours, with O Jogo and others reporting an agreement is in place.
Peixoto has earned rave reviews for his work in Portugal, where he led Gil Vicente to an impressive sixth-place finish in the Primeira Liga. His ability to overachieve with limited resources has made him an attractive candidate for the Wolves board, who are desperate to return to the top table of English football at the first time of asking. The agreement between the two clubs is thought to be finalised, marking another Portuguese chapter for the Molineux outfit.
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The Championship rebuild begins
The arrival of a new manager will signal a significant shift in the club's tactical approach as they adapt to the rigours of the Championship. With established internationals like Trippier and Jimenez already through the door, the squad possesses a level of experience rarely seen in the second division. The challenge for the incoming boss will be to blend these high-profile names with the existing core of the squad.
As Wolves prepare for the domestic season, the focus will shift to further recruitment and trimming the squad to meet financial regulations. The expectation at Molineux is nothing short of an immediate return to the Premier League, and the decision to replace Edwards with a coach of Peixoto's pedigree underscores the club’s ambition to dominate the Championship landscape next season.