Premier League logoGetty
Richard Mills

Wolves release statement after online reaction to arrest of two Premier League players over alleged rape

Premier LeagueWolverhampton

Wolves have denied that the two Premier League footballers arrested in connection with an alleged rape relate to anyone at the club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Two Premier League players arrested over alleged rape
  • Released on bail pending further enquiries
  • Wolves release statement after 'online speculation'
Article continues below

Editors' Picks