Getty Images Sport
Wolves flop Jhon Arias the hero as Colombia edge past Ghana to book World Cup last-16 place
Arias strikes to send Colombia through
Colombia booked their place in the World Cup last 16 with a narrow 1-0 victory over Ghana at Kansas City Stadium. Arias scored the decisive goal in the first half as Nestor Lorenzo's side defended their lead to eliminate the Black Stars.
The match took an early twist when Jhon Cordoba suffered a groin injury and had to be replaced. His substitute, Luis Suarez, made an instant impact in the 14th minute by meeting Daniel Munoz's pass before driving a low cross into the box for Arias, who turned the ball beyond Lawrence Ati Zigi. Ghana pushed for an equaliser after the break but could not find a way through a disciplined Colombian defence, allowing Los Cafeteros to see out the victory.
- Getty Images
Lorenzo explains key substitution
Colombia boss Lorenzo revealed that illness within his squad had influenced his thinking after Cordoba was forced off with an apparent groin injury.
"There were several players who had flu-like symptoms, and we were anticipating that they might have greater fatigue," Lorenzo said, as quoted by ESPN. "But it was a tactical substitution at that moment."
Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz urged his team-mates not to get carried away despite reaching the knockout stages. He said: "We have won absolutely nothing. These games are very difficult. Every game we've seen has been tight. The good thing and the positive thing is that we're playing very well, we feel comfortable, we are being a family, we are working as a team, and that will work for what is coming."
Sweltering conditions test physical limits
While the football was competitive, the primary opponent for both sets of players was the oppressive heat in Missouri. With temperatures sitting at 88 degrees Fahrenheit and a heat index reaching 96, the conditions were borderline hazardous, forcing the officials to implement mandatory hydration breaks throughout the duration of the match.
These breaks, which have often been a point of contention in terms of match rhythm, were welcomed by both squads as players visibly battled with dehydration and cramp. The physical toll was evident in the final quarter of the game, as the pace slowed significantly.
- Getty Images Sport
Switzerland await in the last 16
Colombia will now face Switzerland in Vancouver for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals. Lorenzo's side will hope another disciplined performance can carry them deeper into the tournament after successfully negotiating a demanding test against Ghana. With Cordoba's fitness now a concern following his early injury, Colombia will also await an update on the forward before the clash.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting