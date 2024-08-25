'I'm sure Wolverhampton is a nice town' - Chelsea hat-trick hero Noni Madueke apologises for 'sh*t' Instagram 'accident' after facing hostile Wolves crowd in 6-2 rout
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke apologised for his disparaging comments about Wolverhampton - after he scored a hat-trick in a 6-2 crushing of Wolves.
- Madueke insulted Wolverhampton on Instagram
- Scored hat-trick to demolish Wolves at Molineux
- Winger apologised for his 'human mistake'