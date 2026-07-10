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Yosua Arya

Wolfsburg provide Christian Eriksen update a month after playmaker's collapse during Denmark clash

C. Eriksen
Wolfsburg
2. Bundesliga
Denmark

Wolfsburg have confirmed Christian Eriksen will begin an individual rehabilitation programme in Denmark, around a month after collapsing during an international match for Denmark. The German club will remain in regular contact with the midfielder and his medical team as he continues his recovery.

  • Eriksen to begin individual rehab

    After an initial period of medical care and observation, the German club decided Eriksen would carry out his rehabilitation in Denmark following his collapse during a international fixture. The decision followed discussions between the player and the club, with his physical and mental well-being remaining the priority. The move allows the 34-year-old midfielder to recover closer to his family and in familiar surroundings.

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    Return to Denmark confirmed

    The Wolves confirmed that after a consultation with VfL managing director Dieter Hecking, it was decided that the player will carry out his rehabilitation in Denmark. This move allows Eriksen to be close to his family and familiar surroundings as he works his way back toward health.

    By relocating the rehab process to his homeland, Wolfsburg are providing the veteran midfielder with a supportive environment. While a timeline for a return to competitive football remains unspecified, the focus for all parties involved is currently entirely on his long-term recovery and stability.

  • Wolfsburg in constant communication

    Despite the player being in Denmark, the German club remains heavily involved in his care. In an official statement, the club remarked: "Christian Eriksen will soon begin an individual rehabilitation program. Following a discussion with VfL Wolfsburg's managing director, Dieter Hecking, it was decided that the 34-year-old will complete this program in his native Denmark. VfL Wolfsburg is in regular contact with Christian and his doctors. We wish Christian all the best for his continued rehabilitation."

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    Focus remains on long-term recovery

    Eriksen will continue his individual rehabilitation programme in Denmark with support from both Wolfsburg and his medical team. There is currently no timetable for his return to training or competitive action as the club prioritises his full recovery.