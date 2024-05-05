It's not over yet, Emma! Winners and losers as Arsenal offer Hayes' Chelsea a helping hand while Man City miss golden chance to all-but seal Women's Super League title

Lauren Hemp looked to have moved the Cityzens to within a point of the title, but Stina Blackstenius' late double brought the Blues back into the race

The Women's Super League title race is right back on after Manchester City's shocking collapse at home to Arsenal. Gareth Taylor's charges were 1-0 up with 88 minutes on the clock on Sunday, but somehow lost the game after Stina Blackstenius scored two goals in two minutes to secure all three points for a Gunners side who, in essence, had nothing to play for.

However, they had the motivation to come from behind and do London rivals Chelsea a huge favour, with the Blues now knowing that they can still win the WSL if they win all of their final three games. They will need to wrestle back some goal difference in the process, but will back themselves to do that given the talent in their squad.

It all started quite well for Man City. Leila Ouahabi could've broken the deadlock very early on, Lauren Hemp then did so instead with 17 minutes on the clock and Chloe Kelly had a big chance to double that lead too, only to fail to generate the power on her shot that she would've liked. But their performance in the second half was totally different as City let Arsenal take control before they eventually, dramatically, turned the game around, took the lead and snatched all three points.

Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall said it was none of his business that his team had done Chelsea a huge favour in the title race, but that was exactly the case. Arsenal's London rivals had gifted City the upper hand when they lost at Liverpool four days ago, and they've now thrown that advantage away. On the final day, in two weeks time, these two sides could well be level on points at the top of the WSL, preparing for a straight shootout to win the title.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from the Joie Stadium...