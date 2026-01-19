Winners and losers of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations: Living legend Sadio Mane, Senegal's shameful walk-off and more misery for Mohamed Salah

Pandemonium ensued, with Senegal coach Pape Thiaw leading the vast majority of his outraged players off the field of play after several minutes of protestations, before eventually returning - again after several minutes - at the behest of star forward Sadio Mane.
Remarkably, the drama didn't end there, as Brahim Diaz's attempted 'Panenka' penalty was easily saved by Edouard Mendy - and Senegal went on to win the match thanks to a stunning extra-time strike from Pape Gueye.
The final may not have been a great game of football, but it arguably represented a fittingly emotional finale to another incredible AFCON. Here, GOAL runs through all of the major winners and losers of an outrageous tournament...