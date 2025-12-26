Getty Images Sport
'We can win it all' - William Saliba sets quadruple target as Arsenal bid to end trophy draught
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are flying high in all competitions this season
Arsenal find themselves in great spirits as they look to add to their trophy cabinet for the first time since their FA Cup triumph in 2020.
Mikel Arteta’s side are currently two points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table, while Tuesday’s penalty shootout victory over Crystal Palace saw them set up a two-legged clash with Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
The north Londoners are also leading the way at the top of the Champions League standings, having won all six of their fixtures in Europe’s elite club competition, while they will begin their FA Cup campaign with a third-round tie against Portsmouth on Sunday 11 January.
- Getty Images Sport
Gunners strengthened with summer signings of Eze and Gyokeres
Arsenal have come desperately close to ending their wait for a major trophy in the last few years under Arteta’s stewardship.
The 13-time league champions have finished second in the last three top-flight campaigns, while they were beaten in the semi-finals of both the League Cup and the Champions League last season.
However, following a busy summer transfer window which saw Arsenal sign the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres, Saliba is confident his side have what it takes to not only raise one trophy aloft this season - but all four.
Arsenal also strengthened their squad with the summer arrivals of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, defenders Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera, midfielder Christian Norgaard and winger Noni Madueke.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Saliba believes Arsenal have what it takes to 'win it all' in 2025-26
Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s league clash with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, Saliba said: “We know that in every competition we play, we can win it. But we have to show that on the pitch and we have to start winning trophies now.
“The mood is good but we know that we are still in December and things can happen quickly in football, so we have to stay focused and keep believing in ourselves and keep working, because what matters is at the end when we are holding the trophies - and not before.”
Saliba’s daring challenge to his team-mates is an extension of his comments back in October, when he outlined his determination to win a major trophy after signing a new long-term contract with Arsenal.
“We want everything,” he said before his side’s 2-0 Champions League win over Olympiacos on 1 October. “We play every competition to win.
“I feel at home here, we have a good team, we have a good staff, good coach, we are always close to winning something, so I wanted to stay and win titles with this club.”
Saliba and Gabriel have forged menacing partnership at Arsenal
Before inking a contract extension with Arsenal, Saliba had just two years remaining on his old terms, leading to speculation Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid were preparing to test the Gunners’ resolve in the summer of 2026.
The 24-year-old joined Arsenal from French side Saint-Etienne in 2019 and has gone on to make 152 appearances for Arteta’s men, scoring seven goals.
During his time in England, he has formed a strong defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes, with Arsenal having conceded just 10 league goals in 17 games this season. The club have only been breached once in their six Champions League matches as well.
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal preparing for Brighton test following midweek Palace victory
Arsenal will look to maintain their lead at the Premier League summit when they play host Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton at the Emirates Stadium this weekend, with title rivals Manchester City travelling to Nottingham Forest earlier on Saturday.
Speaking after his side’s victory over Crystal Palace in midweek, Arteta said: “I’m very happy. We’re in the semi-final, it’s where we wanted to be.
“I’m really happy considering the amount of changes that we’ve made – the cohesion and the energy and the quality that the team showed against a team that is very, very well organised and concedes very few chances. We generated a lot and the margin should have been much bigger after 94 minutes.”
Advertisement