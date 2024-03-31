William Saliba says Arsenal ‘not satisfied’ with battling Man City draw as he issues fighting talk amid tight Premier League title race

GettyGill ClarkWilliam Saliba says Arsenal ‘not satisfied’ with battling Man City draw as he issues fighting talk amid tight Premier League title raceWilliam SalibaArsenalManchester City vs ArsenalManchester CityPremier LeagueArsenal defender William Saliba says the Gunners are "not satisfied" with their 0-0 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMaArticle continues belowMan City and Arsenal play out goalless drawLiverpool beat Brighton 2-1Reds now two points clear at top of table