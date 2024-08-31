Why Victor Osimhen rejected Chelsea transfer despite Napoli limbo as paltry wage offer is revealed

GettyJamie SpencerWhy Victor Osimhen rejected Chelsea transfer despite Napoli limbo as paltry wage offer is revealedV. OsimhenChelseaSSC NapoliSerie APremier LeagueAl AhliSaudi Pro LeagueTransfersVictor Osimhen turned down a contract offer from Chelsea despite a proposed transfer to the Saudi Pro League falling through.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowOsimhen was ready to join Al-AhliNapoli couldn't agree transfer feeChelsea offered lowball salaryArticle continues below