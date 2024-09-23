FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-TOTTENHAMAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Newcastle's Carabao Cup clash with Wimbledon has been postponed - explained

NewcastleCarabao CupNewcastle vs AFC WimbledonAFC Wimbledon

Newcastle United's upcoming Carabao Cup fixture against Wimbledon has been postponed due to poor stadium condition.

  • Newcastle's Carabao Cup game postponed
  • Flooding inside Wimbledon's stadium
  • The Magpies will next face Man City
