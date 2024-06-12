Erik ten Hag Manchester United FA Cup final 2024Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: Why Man Utd decided against sacking Erik ten Hag despite talking to ‘half a dozen other managers'

Manchester UnitedErik ten HagPremier League

Manchester United have reportedly decided not to part ways with manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd decided to retain Ten Hag's services
  • The manager helped the club win FA Cup this season
  • INEOS conducted end-of-the-season review
Article continues below