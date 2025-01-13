Tottenham Hotspur FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Man Utd & Chelsea turned down the chance to sign Liverpool man-mountain Virgil van Dijk for just £10m - revealed

V. van DijkLiverpoolTransfersCelticManchester UnitedChelseaPremier League

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin revealed why the Blues and Manchester United passed up a chance to sign Virgil van Dijk from Celtic.

  • Man Utd and Chelsea refused to sign Van Dijk
  • Was available for £10m while at Celtic
  • Van Dijk's Anfield future remains uncertain
