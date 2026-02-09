getty
Why Joan Laporta has 'resigned' as Barcelona president as elections loom - explained
Laporta steps down to trigger election battle
Laporta stepped down from his role as president, triggering the official start of the club's electoral process. The resignation is a necessary formality dictated by the club's statutes, clearing the way for Laporta to stand for re-election as he seeks to secure a third distinct term at the helm of the Catalan giants. The rule ensures a level playing field and prevents the sitting president from using the club's daily apparatus directly for campaign purposes during the electoral window.
In Laporta's absence, the day-to-day running of the club will not be left to chance. A management commission has been established to oversee operations until the polls close. This interim body will be led by Rafa Yuste, a trusted ally of Laporta who has served as sporting vice-president since the 2021 election victory. Yuste’s primary role will be to ensure stability and neutrality while the political machinery of the club gears up for a decisive vote on March 15.
Víctor Font leads the chase as four rivals emerge
Laporta enters the race as the heavy favourite, but he will not run unopposed. The field of challengers has swelled to four, with Víctor Font once again emerging as the primary antagonist. Font, who finished second to Laporta in the 2021 election with 16,679 votes to Laporta’s 30,184, has spent the last five years cultivating a platform of modernisation and financial prudence.
Joining Font in the race are Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana and Joan Camprubi, all of whom have announced their intention to stand. However, announcing a candidacy is merely the first step. To have their names printed on the ballot paper in March, each hopeful must navigate the notorious signature collection phase.
Every candidate, including Laporta, is required to present 2,321 valid signatures from club members backing their run. This threshold often acts as a filter, whittling down the field to only those with genuine grassroots support. In previous elections, numerous "pre-candidates" have fallen at this hurdle, and the scramble for signatures will be the first true test of the anti-Laporta sentiment within the fanbase.
Camp Nou completion and a Messi return on the agenda?
The campaign trail is expected to be dominated by heavy-hitting issues, with the future of Camp Nou taking centre stage. With the redevelopment now in its final stages, Laporta will pitch himself as the only man capable of delivering the finished project by 2027 without compromising the team's competitiveness. His rivals, however, are likely to scrutinise the delays and the financial levers pulled to fund the construction.
Beyond the bricks and mortar, the emotional pull of the campaign could revolve around Lionel Messi. With the Argentine legend nearing the end of his playing days, the question of his potential return in a non-playing capacity - or a final tribute season - remains a powerful tool for swaying voters. The club's financial health and potential summer blockbuster signings will also be pivotal battlegrounds, as members demand a return to European dominance.
A defining moment for Barcelona's future
For Laporta, this election is about legacy. having previously presided over the club’s golden era between 2003 and 2010, and then returned in 2021 to navigate a period of profound crisis, he is now asking for the time to finish the job.
His 2021 victory was a landslide, fuelled by nostalgia and the promise of hope. This time, he runs on his record of stabilisation and reconstruction. With Toni Freixa opting not to run, the anti-Laporta vote may consolidate around Font, making this a potentially tighter contest than five years ago. The next month promises to be a frenetic period of debates, promises, and political manoeuvring as the socios decide who will lead Barca into their new stadium and a new era.
