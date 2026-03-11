In recent weeks, rumours have been growing about Hakan Calhanoglu's possible departure from Inter at the end of the season. After many years, the Turkish midfielder could end his adventure in Italy, with frequent talk of a return to his homeland and Galatasaray waiting in the wings. His contract with Inter expires in June 2027, and talks were expected to begin in recent months regarding a possible renewal, but the parties have never met. With only a year and a half left on his contract, the club could consider selling Calhanoglu this summer to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing in a year's time.
Translated by
Why Calhanoglu may leave Inter in the summer: who wants him and who could Inter sign to replace him
WHERE CAN CALHANOGLU GO?
On the one hand, therefore, there is the club's interest in monetising, and on the other, the player's desire to return to Turkey sooner or later, which he has never hidden. Last summer, Galatasaray arrived in Milan with a concrete offer for the midfielder, who turned 32 last month, but the proposal was considered too low by Inter, who did not even take it into consideration. In the background, there is the possibility of interest from Arab clubs ready to break the bank: the Saudi Pro League is always attentive to movements in the European market, and Calhanoglu could be a suitable profile for several teams.
WHO COULD SIGN FOR INTER TO REPLACE CALHANOGLU?
For several years now, everything at Inter has revolved around Calhanoglu. He and ten others, and when he is unavailable (as has been the case recently), his absence weighs heavily. If he were to leave, the Nerazzurri would clearly look for a replacement, a playmaker of his calibre capable of managing the game and bringing order to the midfield. Before his injury, Nicolò Rovella was a favourite, but after a season spent mostly on the sidelines, the transfer market spotlight is no longer on the Lazio player born in 2001. In the summer, an attempt was made to sign Manu Koné from Roma, and Leon Goretzka, who will leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer, is on the list for the summer. Aleksandar Stankovic could return from Bruges, for whom Inter have a buy-back clause of €23 million (rising to €25 million in the summer of 2027). The internal solution is Piotr Zielinski, but the feeling is that he is only a stopgap for this season when Calhanoglu is unavailable.