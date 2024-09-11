Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Bournemouth vs Chelsea kick-off time was moved to rare Saturday time slot in Premier League

ChelseaBournemouthBournemouth vs ChelseaPremier League

The kick-off time of Saturday's Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Bournemouth has been moved to a rare time slot.

  • Chelsea vs Bournemouth kick-off moved
  • Game will start at 8pm on Saturday
  • Sancho could make Chelsea debut
