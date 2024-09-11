Why Bournemouth vs Chelsea kick-off time was moved to rare Saturday time slot in Premier League

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeWhy Bournemouth vs Chelsea kick-off time was moved to rare Saturday time slot in Premier LeagueChelseaBournemouthBournemouth vs ChelseaPremier LeagueThe kick-off time of Saturday's Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Bournemouth has been moved to a rare time slot.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea vs Bournemouth kick-off movedGame will start at 8pm on SaturdaySancho could make Chelsea debutArticle continues below