Explained: Why Aston Villa will not terminate ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho's contract amid Vasco Da Gama transfer pursuit

(C)Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeExplained: Why Aston Villa will not terminate ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho's contract amid Vasco Da Gama transfer pursuitPhilippe CoutinhoAston VillaTransfersVasco da GamaPremier LeagueSerie AAston Villa won't terminate Phillipe Coutinho's contract this summer amid talks of his move to Vasco da Gama.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAston Villa won't let Coutinho leave permanentlyMidfielder set to join Vasco da Gama on loan Brazilian side expected to announce signing soon Article continues below