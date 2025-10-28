'Whoever replaces him will be lucky' - Luciano Spalletti gives cheeky response to Juventus links with special praise for sacked coach Igor Tudor

Former Italian manager Spalletti has reacted to reports that Juventus are eyeing him as Igor Tudor’s replacement, just a day after the Croatian coach was dismissed following a dismal run of results. The former Italy and Napoli boss, speaking at an event in Milan, didn’t shy away from the rumours but handled the subject with a blend of humour and humility.

“I thought we were talking about something else,” Spalletti said with a grin when asked about the Juventus links. “If I had to say something about Juventus, I’d gladly say it in favour of Tudor. I’ve met him and he seemed like a serious, valuable person. I’ve seen him work well on the bench, and he gave me the impression of a person of substance, someone who goes straight to the heart.”

The 66-year-old coach, who won the Scudetto with Napoli in 2023 before managing Italy, added that “whoever replaces Tudor will be lucky; he’ll certainly find a team he can manage. Juventus is a great club with a great history. I think anyone would be happy to coach them; it could be the fortune of any coach.”