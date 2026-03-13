Who is Sergej Levak, Atalanta’s ‘little Milinkovic-Savic’ with the stats of a top player?

Atalanta has always been one of the Italian clubs that works best with young players. They develop them in-house, nurture their talent, and if necessary move them away from the spotlight to allow them to mature without excessive pressure or responsibility; and when the time is right, they launch them into the big time. And they always get it right. Players developed in-house, but also those picked up from other clubs, taking advantage of the opportunities offered by the transfer market: among these, this summer saw the signing of Sergej Levak on a free transfer.