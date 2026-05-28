From 'Maplepressing' to being a mentor and sometimes agent - The 101 on Jesse Marsch and look inside the American coach's vision for Canada at World Cup

For as intense as his soccer can be, Jesse Marsch is a calm man. Canada’s head coach for the 2026 World Cup, the first men’s World Cup on home soil, Marsch has instilled belief and a style of play within his team unlike ever before.

His soccer is ferocious, demanding, fast and punishing, while also remaining defensively sound. Yet, as much as controlled chaos defines his tactical outlook, his personality away from the pitch could not be calmer.

When he isn't coaching the national team, the 52-year-old lives near Pisa, Italy, where he, his wife, Kim, and their three children have settled after soccer and a passion for travel brought them around the world throughout the 2010s.

He spends time in Canada and, of course, has other stressors like anyone else. Kim is nearing the end of five years of breast cancer treatment and could enter remission as soon as this summer. Still, gardening helps ground him outside of soccer and other pressures.

In many ways, that calmness manifests itself in his role with Canada. His passion for life reflects in his coaching, while the mindful approach needed to grow a garden mirrors his interactions with players. That same meticulousness also reflects the demands he places on them.

All of that will be on display this summer. His brash personality and measured approach, which can sometimes get him into hot water, will be under an even brighter spotlight as Canada prepare to co-host a World Cup, especially after he signed a contract extension through 2030 ahead of the tournament.

Here, GOAL dives deeper into Marsch as a man, coach, agent, and mentor, while also examining expectations for this summer and beyond.