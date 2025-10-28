'Who the hell is Dani Carvajal?!' - Real Madrid captain told 'he's finished' as ex-Barcelona president defends Lamine Yamal after controversial Clasico spat

Gaspart also weighed in on how Barca should manage their young star, calling on Flick to be the authoritative figure Yamal needs. “If Lamine is not in top condition, it’s better for him to stop and not play,” he noted. “He should slow down and recover. He needs to play at his best and not have excuses.”

The former president emphasised that Barca, while nurturing young talents like Yamal, must still uphold collective discipline. “It’s clear that he needs to be looked after, but Barça is above him. There are fans who love him very much and he can’t let them down,” Gaspart continued. “He needs to win back those fans and remember that even if he’s 18, he’s paid like a 30-year-old.”

Barcelona’s immediate focus now shifts back to the pitch, with crucial La Liga and Champions League fixtures ahead. The Catalan giants trail Real Madrid by five points after the defeat, and Flick’s men face a demanding run of games before the November international break.

They will aim to bounce back when they host Elche, who are eighth in La Liga, on Sunday, which will be followed by a Champions League clash against Club Brugge a few days later. Madrid, meanwhile, are now on a five-game winning streak and meet Valencia at home this weekend before heading to England for their European showdown against Arne Slot's struggling Liverpool.