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Revealed: When Romelu Lukaku will end Napoli exile & how ex-Man Utd striker will be punished amid talk of ban threat
Return date set for Lukaku
According to Corriere dello Sport, Lukaku has communicated via his agent that he will return to Napoli’s Castel Volturno training base on Monday. This move marks the end of a month-long standoff that began when the striker failed to report back following the March international break. The former Manchester United and Chelsea forward has not had a face-to-face meeting with manager Antonio Conte since the club's 1-0 victory over Cagliari on March 20.
The return comes at a critical time for the Partenopei, who have just five matches remaining in the 2025-26 Serie A campaign. While the player is ready to reintegrate, his season has been a massive disappointment. A severe hamstring injury suffered in pre-season has limited him to just 64 minutes of competitive action across seven substitute appearances. His lack of availability has left Conte searching for solutions in an attack that has struggled to replicate last season's dominance.
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Fines and disciplinary consequences
Napoli’s hierarchy has not taken Lukaku's defiance lightly, and the club has already confirmed that he has been fined for staying in Belgium without permission. The tension reached a boiling point when the striker chose to seek independent medical advice for a hip flexor issue rather than reporting to the club’s staff. This perceived lack of trust led to a public breakdown in relations, with the club releasing a statement promising to determine whether the player will continue to train with the squad for an indefinite period.
Sporting director Giovanni Manna has been vocal about the disciplinary measures awaiting the 32-year-old. Before a recent clash with AC Milan, Manna expressed the club's frustration, stating: "We are unhappy about it. The integrity, respect, and value of the group are above all else. Talking about it now is superfluous, because Romelu is not here. He is working in Belgium. I think and hope he will return within a week. But he knows there will be consequences." The sporting director’s firm stance suggests that while the striker is returning to the grass, he remains on thin ice with the decision-makers at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Conte's loyalty pushed to the limit
The situation has left Conte in a difficult position, considering he was the primary advocate for bringing Lukaku to Naples in a €30 million (£26m/$35m) deal from Chelsea. Despite the support of some team-mates who have pointed to the emotional toll of personal losses, the manager's tactical plans have been decimated by the striker's absence. With only one league goal to his name this season, the untouchable status Lukaku once enjoyed under Conte appears to have evaporated.
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Final push for Champions League spots
As Lukaku prepares for his face-to-face showdown with Conte and Manna, Napoli must keep their focus on the pitch. They currently sit second in the Serie A table, 12 points behind leaders Inter. While a late title charge remains a mathematical possibility, the primary goal is securing Champions League football and fending off a late surge from AC Milan. The club has effectively adapted in Lukaku's absence, recently trusting January signing Giovane to lead the line.
Whether Lukaku will actually feature in the final five games remains to be seen. Given the talk of him being banished for the remainder of the season, these next few days of training will determine if he can save his Napoli career or if a summer exit is inevitable. For now, the focus is on a professional reintegration, but the consequences promised by the board mean this saga is far from over.