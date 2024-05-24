Deco Joan Laporta Xavi Hernendez BarcelonaFC Barcelona
Aditya Gokhale

Revealed: When Barcelona decided to sack Xavi as president Joan Laporta snubbed coach's WhatsApp messages

Xavi HernandezSevilla vs BarcelonaSevillaBarcelonaLaLiga

Barcelona have announced the departure of Xavi Hernandez and the situation surrounding the sacking have reen revealed.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Xavi set to leave Barcelona after multiple twists
  • Sent messages to Laporta before impromptu meeting
  • Set to sign Hansi Flick as Xavi's replacement
Article continues below

Editors' Picks