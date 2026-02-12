'What you dream of' - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Celtic debut

Oxlade-Chamberlain wasted no time in endearing himself to the Parkhead faithful, producing a moment of pure quality to snatch three points from the jaws of a frustrating draw. Introduced as a 78th-minute substitute for his first competitive appearance since last May, the 32-year-old had only 14 touches of the ball, but one of them proved decisive.

Celtic, the defending champions, looked set to drop critical points against the division's bottom club. They had been thwarted repeatedly by an inspired performance from Livingston goalkeeper Jerome Prior, who made nine saves to keep the scores level. However, deep into stoppage time, Oxlade-Chamberlain whipped home a stunning finish to secure a 2-1 win.

The goal did more than just spare Celtic's blushes; it significantly altered the complexion of the Premiership title race. With Rangers stumbling to a 1-1 draw at Motherwell, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s strike moves Martin O'Neill’s side within a point of their Glasgow rivals in second and narrows the gap to league leaders Hearts to just six points, with the Hoops still holding a game in hand over both.