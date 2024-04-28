What next for Wrexham? How Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be planning for third-straight promotion to the Championship this summer

The Red Dragons have the most important off-season since their Hollywood takeover coming up after sealing a spot in League One for 2024-25

Another chapter in Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham ownership story drew to a close on Saturday, as Phil Parkinson's side played out a 2-1 win over League Two champions Stockport County. It was a fittingly splendid end to what has been a historic season for the Red Dragons.

After clinching the National League title in spectacular fashion last year, Wrexham secured a second-straight promotion this time out, recovering from a somewhat shaky start to finish in one of the three automatic promotion spots. Most of the promotion partying was done following their victory over Forest Green Rovers a few weeks back, but there will still be plenty of celebrations to follow in the coming days. Who knows, perhaps the owners will even spring for another trip to Las Vegas?

After the festivities finally subside, however, it will be time to refocus as Parkinson and Co again prepare for a season playing at a higher level. And make no mistake, this step up in quality will be even more stark than it was last campaign.