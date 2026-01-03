Kings World CupKings League
Staff Writer

What is Gerard Piqué’s 2026 Kings World Cup Nations in Brazil?

The Kings League’s biggest stage arrives in Brazil in 2026 - here’s how the Kings World Cup Nations works and why it’s drawing global attention.

The Kings League, created by former Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Piqué, is a global sports-entertainment competition that blends seven-a-side football with creator culture, gaming mechanics, and fan-driven rules. While the league began as a domestic competition in Spain, its biggest and most visible platform is now the Kings World Cup Nations.

In January 2026, the Kings World Cup Nations will be staged in Brazil, bringing together 20 national teams for what is set to be the largest event in Kings League history. Matches will be played in São Paulo, with the final held at Allianz Parque, home of Palmeiras, in front of more than 40,000 fans.

The tournament represents a significant evolution of the Kings League concept, shifting from club-based creator teams to a national-team format while maintaining the league’s signature emphasis on pace, unpredictability, and spectacle.

  • Gerard Pique and Jake PaulKings League

    What is the Kings World Cup Nations?

    First held in January 2025 in Italy, the Kings World Cup Nations is the international version of the Kings League, featuring national teams led by prominent creators, streamers, and former professional footballers. Brazil won the inaugural edition in Turin, as the tournament set new viewership and engagement records across streaming platforms and broadcast television.

    The 2026 edition in Brazil builds on that momentum. From Jan. 3 to Jan. 17, teams will compete in 40 matches to crown a world champion under Kings League rules, which are designed to eliminate draws and maximize entertainment.

    Participating nations include the United States, Brazil, Spain, France, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and several others from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

    • Advertisement
  • Brazil Kings League NationsKings League

    Tournament format for Kings World Cup Nations 2026

    The competition is divided into two phases.

    Group Stage:

    Twenty teams are split into five groups of four. Group winners qualify directly for the quarterfinals, while second-place teams and the best third-place finishers advance to a “Last Chance” round.

    Knockout Rounds:

    The Last Chance round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final are all played as single-elimination matches. All games up to the semifinals are held at the Trident Arena in São Paulo, with the final played at Allianz Parque.

    All matches follow Kings League rules, meaning there are no draws. Tied games are decided by penalty shootouts.

  • Kings LeagueKings League

    What makes Kings League rules different?

    Kings League matches are played seven-a-side on a smaller pitch, with two 20-minute halves. The rule set borrows elements from video games and other sports to increase tempo and unpredictability.

    Key features include no draws, sin bins instead of traditional yellow cards, unlimited substitutions, late-game double-goal periods, and “Secret Cards” that allow teams to activate temporary advantages such as doubling goals, removing an opposing player, or triggering other special effects.

    These rules are a defining part of the Kings League identity and are fully in effect during the World Cup Nations.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • KL playerKings League

    Notable players to watch at the 2026 Kings World Cup Nations

    One of the breakout stars of the Kings League ecosystem is Kelvin Oliveira, the MVP of the previous Kings World Cup Nations. Oliveira led Brazil to the title in 2025 and became a viral sensation during the tournament, gaining more than 700,000 social media followers in just 48 hours. Alongside teammate “Lipão” Pinheiro, he is widely considered one of the best seven-a-side players in the world across the broader Fut7 landscape.

    Kelvin plays for G3X FC in Kings League Brazil, while Lipão features for Furia FC, the club backed by Neymar. Despite attracting interest from professional 11-a-side clubs in Brazil, Oliveira has so far remained within the Kings League ecosystem.

    The tournament will also feature several former top-level professionals, including Carles Planas of Spain, a Barcelona academy graduate who played for Girona and Celta Vigo; Leonel Vangioni of Argentina, formerly of River Plate, AC Milan, and Newell’s Old Boys; and Danny Blum of Germany, a former Eintracht Frankfurt player.

    Other notable names include Joe van der Sar, son of former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, and Driss Zidane, nephew of Zinedine Zidane, who is part of Algeria’s squad.

  • Kaka and R9Kings League

    Where can I watch the Kings World Cup Nations?

    Kings League events are free to watch via live streams on the league’s official Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels, as well as on the individual channels of team captains and presidents.

    The 2025 Kings World Cup Nations reached more than 52 million total viewers worldwide and was broadcast in over 60 countries through partners including CBS Golazo in the United States, Sky Sports in Italy, DAZN, ESPN, Telemundo, and others. Broadcast details for the 2026 tournament in Brazil are expected to be announced closer to kickoff.

0