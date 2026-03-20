What a surprise! Dietmar Hamann would have picked a different centre-back for the DFB team’s friendlies

"We don’t need to discuss his qualities. The fact that he doesn’t always start for Cologne shouldn’t be held against him," said Hamann, when asked about El Mala. "He’s scored nine goals for Cologne and his form is steadily improving. I can’t think of any reason not to take him."

Bisseck, on the other hand, is someone who could be "thrown up front" should we need a late goal. "He’s been back in the Inter first team since December. He’s incredibly strong in the air and we know how important set-pieces are. I would have loved to see him in the squad," said Hamann.