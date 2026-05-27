Tyler Adams is locked in, but could there be surprises? Predicting the USMNT’s World Cup XI

Mauricio Pochettino has narrowed the U.S. men's national team player pool to 26. It was, as the manager described it, a painstaking process. There's nothing fun about picking a World Cup roster, and there are no easy decisions in the final days of whittling that roster down.

READ MORE: Winners and losers from the USMNT official squad announcement

Soon, though, Pochettino will have more decisions to make. Soon, he'll have to narrow that 26 down to 11. Within the group that's assembled, there is a starting lineup and, at the moment, Pochettino is really the only one who knows exactly what that lineup will look like.

In truth, it'll probably be situational. World Cup opponents Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey are all different teams that pose distinct challenges. So, while rotation won't be as necessary as in past tournaments due to the expanded field and schedule, the answers for each game may be totally different.

Even so, GOAL is here to lay out what might just be the USMNT's Best XI after the squad was confirmed on Tuesday...